Latest Coronavirus news of Ujjain on 26 March

Coordination team to fight coronavirus

A coordination team was formed under guidance of municipal commissioner on Thursday for prevention of spread of coronavirus.

The team will carry out all the necessary assignments related with prevention of pandemic. Officials concerned told that the city is being sanitized regularly as per the instruction of the municipal commissioner and preventive measures are being advertised across the city.

Meanwhile, commissioner Rishi Garg appealed the city dwellers to maintain social distancing and use sanitizers to ward off spreading of Corona virus.

Mayor and UMC president assess arrangements

Mayor Meena Jonwal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot visited different pockets of the city and assessed the arrangements and preparations to prevent the spread of Corona virus Covid-19.

CONTAMINATED WATER SUPPLY IRKS RESIDENTS

A number of residents of Ravindra Nagar, Nirman Nagar and Arihant Vikram Nagar complained that the UMC is continuously supplying contaminated water. Releasing water samples on social media on Thursday, several residents of these localities told Free Press that dirty water along with bad smell is being supplied to them on daily basis for last some days. A PHED officer assured them that their supply lines will be checked on Friday and problem will be sorted out on priority.