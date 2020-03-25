Latest Coronavirus news of Ujjain on 25 March

Isolation ward to be made in RGMC

Collector Shashank Mishra took a meeting of the doctors at Simhastha Mela office on Tuesday and instructed them to take precautions by bringing awareness about contamination and prevention of coronavirus, safety of life and public health.

He instructed the medical officers that prompt action should be taken by the teams after paying special attention to the home quarantine. An isolation ward will also be set-up at RD Gardi Medical College (RGMC). Dr KC Parmar has been made its nodal officer.

It was informed in the meeting that isolation ward is being set-up at Madhav Nagar Hospital, Nursing Center, Hamukhedi as well as at RD Gardi Medical College. Collector exhorted the medical officers to take it as a challenge to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19. Households that have patients with cold and cough should be advised to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. Additional collectors RP Tiwari, Kshitij Singhal, Bidisha Mukherjee, CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli and other doctors were present.

Death of elderly in isolation ward under scanner

One 75-year-old man Yusuf Nagori who died on Monday night was suffering from lung disease for a long time. Samples of his body fluids have been sent to the lab for Corona examination. Doctors said that there is nothing to panic as only after getting test reports will it be known whether the deceased was infected with Covid-19 virus or not.

A month and a half ago, he returned from Saudi Arabia. His lungs were not working properly, had phlegm and breathing problems due to which deceased Yusuf (75) resident of Nagori Mohalla was admitted to the Tenjankar hospital and then from there he was admitted to isolation ward of Government Madhav Nagar Hospital, where he died.

According to CMHO Dr Anusuiya Gawli, not a single corona afflicted patient has been found in Ujjain. In the last few days, 27 people from abroad have definitely been quarantined at their homes and being isolated. The medical team is constantly monitoring them, she added.

No ‘general promotion’ to VU students

Vikram University administration on Tuesday rejected the misleading information that general promotion will be given to the students.

A complaint pertaining to such misinformation has been lodged by the Vikram University administration.

Proctor Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma said that misleading information and false facts bearing university’s mono, regarding university examinations by certain mischievous elements were doing rounds on social media, WhatsApp etc being uploaded to mislead and to create confusion among students. Students of the university are informed that they should not pay attention to the such propaganda. For authentic information, they should see only the university’s official website. In this regard, the varsity administration has also duly made a formal complaint to the cyber cell police.

Donation of Rs 5 lakh to PM, CM Relief Fund

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has decided to donate Rs 2.5 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 2.5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The chairman of the committee, collector Shashank Mishra told that in such difficult times it is the responsibility of all the able people to stand with the government. Temple administrator Sojan Singh Rawat said that the temple committee is also arranging free food for the helpless, disabled and needy people every day.

Lawyers get VC facility

On the lines of the Supreme Court, Ujjain District and Sessions Judge SKP Kulkarni has extended video conferencing facilities to the lawyers. In one such case, on March 24 in the court of Special Judge Vijay Kumar Pandey, an anticipatory bail was fixed for the argument of Bablu Rajput and Mahendra Rajput residents of Ujjainia. The court sent a link for video conferencing on the mobile of the applicants’ advocate Manish Manana, through which the advocate placed his clients’ side before the judge by linking to the video conferencing through his mobile at his home. Due to this the lawyers could avoid going to court and observe social distancing.