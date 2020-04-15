Latest coronavirus news of Ujjain on 16 April

No new case reported, 2,239 home quarantined

CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha released the health bulletin of Covid-19 patients on Wednesday evening. As per the bulletin 1,047 samples were taken so far out of them 112 have been rejected. While 572 samples have tested negative out of 710 received sample reports and 27 were tested positive so far. As per CHMO, 2,239 patients have been quarantined.

Panchkroshi yatra cancelled

Amid lockdown to curb Covid-19 infection, collector Shashank Mishra has issued orders under Section 70 of Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act 1949 and Section 144 of Cr P C for not holding the traditional Panchkroshi Yatra. The collector asked devotees for not coming in the city for the ‘yatra’. Famous astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas also appealed the devotees to perform worship at home and not to come to the city for the purpose of 118-km long Panchkroshi Yatra.

Booze, Bhang Ghota shops to remain closed till April 20

Booze shops and Bhang Ghota shops will remain closed till April 20. Collector Shashank Mishra on Wednesday released the order after extending the lockdown in the country. As per the orders the picture houses of the city shall remained closed till May 3.