Latest coronavirus news of Ujjain on 15 April

Cases, hotspots escalate

Covid-19 cases suddenly started escalating from Sunday as a woman and her 7-year-old child tested positive. On Monday 7 more patients were added to the count and on Tuesday 2 more patients including a doctor tested positive, spelling further trouble for the health department, administration and city dwellers.

The count of hotspots in the city has also increased after Jansapura and Amber Colony; Topkhana, Qumari Marg Vazirpura, Nagori Mohalla and Gandi Nagar have also turned into new hotspots of the city.

On Tuesday an elderly person and a doctor hailing from Gandhi Nagar tested positive for Covid-19.

As per CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha, so far 27 people of the city have tested positive.

CHMO also informed that the contact history of infected persons is being examined. As per reports, the patient hailing from Gandhi Nagar was brought from Indore and was admitted in ‘Charitable Hospital’.

Gandhi Nagar declared containment

As soon as the administration came to know about Gandhi Nagar’s patients, it declared the locality as containment area on Tuesday Morning in the presence of Chimanganj Mandi police.

Samples likely to be tested

According to sources, the city may shortly witness testing of Covid-19 samples at RD Gardi Medical Hospital. So far the samples were being dispatched to Indore which takes longer time to be tested. The testing equipments have been installed in the laboratories and the hospital authorities are awaiting administration’s nod to start functioning. After starting the testing 40 to 45 samples per day are expected to be tested.

Residents oppose quarantine center

Residents of area near Deen Dayal Upadhay Complex are opposing the turning of girls’ hostel situated behind the complex into a quarantine center. Corporator of the area Vijay Singh Darbar informed that making a quarantine center in the dense locality may pose danger for residents of the area as the infection may spread in the area. He demanded to shift the center at remote place.