KHELO INDIA MALLAKHAMB: MP lead in team championship

Boy and girl participants show their talent on hanging (L) and roll Mallakhamb (R), respectively, on the second day of the five-day National Mallakhamb Championships in Ujjain on Tuesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Khelo India Youth Games, the Madhya Pradesh team gave excellent performance on the second day on Tuesday of the five-day National Mallakhamb Championships here. The MP contingent came close to a gold medal in the team championship event. The players of the MP team excelled in all three events viz rope, roll and hanging events. The MP team secured the first position in each round leaving behind Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

MP’s team is leading in pole, rope and hanging in the event qualifying round. So far they have got a score of 207.20. Maharashtra got a score of 205.60 and stood second in the event. Chhattisgarh has received a score of 201.25 so far and is running at the third position in the competition. Tamil Nadu got 147.10, Rajasthan 143.85, Gujarat 140.30 and Puducherry 133.60. The rest of the players from other states are still performing in the competition.

Looking at the excellent performance of the boys and girls of MP, there is every possibility that MP can get a gold medal in the team event.

