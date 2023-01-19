Khelo India Games: Collector, SP organise review meeting in Ujjain

Collector, SP and office-bearers of sports organisations pose for a photograph along with the mascot of Khelo India Games, in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Thursday held a meeting of the field chiefs appointed for the Khelo India competition in the auditorium of Madhav Seva Trust. They instructed that all work should be done efficiently under the direction of ADM Santosh Tagore and nodal officer Ashish Pathak.

Collector said that the officers whose duty is related to transportation, accommodation and food arrangements, will discharge their duties by micro-planning. He asked for proper branding of Khelo India in Mahakal Mahalok. Collector asked to organise a torch rally to be held on January 21 at 4 pm, starting from the tower and passing through Chamunda Mata, Dewas Gate, Malipura, Gudri Chouraha and ending at Madhav Seva Nyas.

Along with this, a call has been given to more and more people to join this rally to create an atmosphere in the city. The collector instructed that one nodal officer be appointed in each of the 16 hotels earmarked for accommodation and to issue two helpline numbers for state-level coordination. Instructions have been given to issue passes to all players and sports officials after proper registration and to appoint nodal officers for Shri Mahakaleshwar Darshan for players and visitors coming from outside.

Giving information in the meeting, Fit India CEO Rohit Khanna said that sports competitions are being organised in eight cities of the state under the Khelo India event. In this, competitions of Yoga and Malkhamb are being organised in Ujjain city.

Under the Games, yogasan competitions will be organised in Ujjain from February 1 to 3 and Mallakhamb competitions from February 6 to 10. More than 500 students below the age of 18 years from all over the country will participate in the competition. Live telecast of various competitions under Khelo India will be done on Hotstar and Disney.

Read Also Ujjain: Teenaged girls targetted in separate incidents

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)