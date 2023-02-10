Khelo India 2022: Devendra secures gold in rope event, Siddhi wins silver in pole event

DEVENDRA PATIDAR |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devendra Patidar of Madhya Pradesh won a gold medal in the rope Mallakhamb competition organised on Thursday on the penultimate day of a five-day Khelo India Youth Games. Rakesh Kumar Warda of Chhattisgarh got the silver medal and Santosh Sori of Chhattisgarh got the bronze medal.

Devendra Patidar got a total score of 8.70 in the individual category and won the gold medal. Rakesh got a total of 8.50 and had to be content with the silver medal. Santosh scored a total of 8.30 and won the bronze medal in the event.

In the pole event, Maharashtra’s Tanshree Suresh Jadhav won the gold medal. Tanshree scored a total of 8.80. On the other hand, Siddhi Gupta of Madhya Pradesh by scoring 8.75 got the silver medal and Pavitra of Tamil Nadu by scoring 8.70 got the bronze medal.

In the individual all-around final held on Wednesday, Samiksha Vijay Suradkar of Maharashtra won the gold medal by scoring 8.35 in rope and 9 points in the pole. Madhya Pradesh’s Siddhi Gupta scored 8.35 in rope and 8.95 in pole for a total score of 17.30. She got a silver medal in the competition. Siddhi has received two silver medals so far. Maharashtra's Tanshree Jadhav scored 8.30 in rope and 8.90 in pole for a total score of 17.20 and won the bronze medal.

he hanging competition of the boys’ category was in progress till the filing of this report. Medals will be given to all the medal-winning players in the award ceremony on February 10.

Treasurer of the Indian Olympics Association and national president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation Sahdev Yadav being felicitated on the sidelines of the venue of Mallakhamb championships in Ujjain on Thursday |

EFFORTS ON TO INCLUDE MALLAKHAMB IN OLYMPICS

Treasurer of the Indian Olympics Association and national president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation Sahdev Yadav arrived here for the Mallakhamb sports competition under the Khelo India. President of Madhya Pradesh Mallakhamb Sangh Sonu Gehlot felicitated Yadav by presenting him a shawl, shreefal and memento. On this occasion, India’s first international woman judge Sabina Yadav was felicitated by Ujjain District Olympic Association secretary Shailendra Vyas aka Swami Muskurake. Sahdev Yadav said that the Indian ancient game Mallakhamb will soon be included in the Olympics Games. Organising various games of Khelo India will enhance the talent of Indian players. Players will be successful in getting medals and hoisting the Tricolour on the sports map of the world, he said.

