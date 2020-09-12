JEE mains-2020: Ujjain’s Shreeya Moghe is girl topper of MP

Ujjain: Shreeya Moghe, an student has made Ujjain proud by becoming the top scorer in Madhya Pradesh in the girls category in the JEE mains-2020 examination. She has scored an impressive 99.98 percentile and obtained AIR-241 in the examination. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on late Friday. The JEE mains examination is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs. She is an student of Aakash Institute.

This is an impressive feat considering that more than 6 lakh students have registered for JEE Mains from across the country.