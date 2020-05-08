Innovation amid coronavirus: Ujjain lad engineer Vaibhav Sharma develops smart wash basin

A contactless smart wash basin developed by city’s lad Vaibhav Sharma could prove useful to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. Its user need not to touch the tap in to wash hands.

It is like the ones used in shopping malls, but there are two major differences: firstly, it’s very economical, as Vaibhav invested less than Rs 300 to fabricate it.

Secondly, it turns any ordinary tap and washbasin into a contact less smart basin.

This could be a potential device to tackle two problems viz water wastage, as it’s been recommended to let soap be on hands for at least 20 seconds which leads to huge water wastage while using normal taps and to wash hands one need not to touch the tap, thus eliminates the chance of contamination.

According to Vaibhav, Contactless Smart Wash Basin is compatible for both overhead tank and low-level tank, therefore can well be used as standalone unit at remote places.

He has incorporated protection against short circuit, thermal overload and current overload into his innovations and above all it uses the “Air Convection Technology” to cool down the circuit to ensure long duration of operations. The entire circuitry is been designed and fabricated by him alone.

Talking to Free Press, Vaibhav said Contactless Smart Wash Basin has a huge spectrum of applications including those at administrative offices, police stations, hospitals, public toilets, railway station and trains, airport, mall and markets. “Using this device we can improve the rural sanitation process. The factor which discourages the use of public toilets, is it filthy conditions due to lack of water supplies, which is mainly because wastage supersedes usage. By this device, we can ensure that the water resource is judicially used,” he said.

During outbreak of Covid-19, scariest situation arises where government has installed Mobile Toilets. In such condition, a large number of people of a locality are bound to use certain number of toilets, which highly increases the chance of transmission of contamination. There as well this device can prevent the spread of the pandemic.

ABOUT THE INNOVATOR

Vaibhav Sharma, a resident of Sethi Nagar, Ujjain, completed B Tech from SRM University, Kattankulathur and did PG from National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Calicut (a unit of Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India). He has also recently won the “Young Innovators Programme” (by Government of Kerala) for his work on “Water Conservation in Irrigation”.