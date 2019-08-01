Indore: World’s longest pipeline to quench MP’s LPG thirst

Indore / Ujjain: When country will celebrate 75th Independence Day in 2022, state’s LPG customers will start getting fuel from world’s longest – 2275-km long Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline. The bottling plants of state-run run companies will get LPG from the pipeline replacing traditional transportation of fuel by tankers from Kandla port.

Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline will pass through 600-kilometre stretch in MP, supplying LPG to to bottling plants of Indian Oil Corporation, HP and Bharat Petroleum falling on the way. Sanjeev Mathur, general manager (LPG-Indane) IOC, said at company’s bottling plant at Ghatia in Ujjain district on Wednesday that pipelines will make LPG marketing companies self reliant.

Giving example of his company, IOC Mathur said, “We receive LPG supply from Kandla through tankers at our bottling plants in Ujjain and Bhopal. Stopping the supply from diesel-run tankers will also help in reducing air pollution.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of project in Gorakhpur on February 24. The 2,757 km cross-country LPG pipeline will connect eastern India with the west coast. The project is being constructed at cost of Rs 9,000 crore.

Robots to be used

Briefing about the Ghatia (Ujjain) bottling plant, Mathur said state-of-art technology will be used in bottling plant to maintain high safety standards. In future, robots will be used to load cylinders from the plant on the trucks replacing manpower. The plant will supply cylinders in 16 districts of MP and 4 districts of Rajasthan. There are 9.41 lakh customers of IOC’s Indane company in Indore district and 4.61 lakh in Ujjain district. Indane has 50% market share in MP.