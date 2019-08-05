Indore: Two held for stealing mobile phones in trains

Indore: Railway police arrested two persons on Sunday for stealing mobile phones from railway station and moving trains. About 23 mobile phones worth Rs 2.30 lakh were recovered from accused. Further investigation is on.

On the directions of Additional Director General of Police (rail) Aruna Mohan Rao and Superintendent of Police (rail) Krishnaveni Desavatu, railway police station incharge Gayatri Soni and his team started a search for suspects at railway station and trains. Railway Protection Force incharge inspector Harsh Chouhan was also with the team.

The team arrested Rahul Ahirwar and Shivam Chourasiya of Devri in Sagar district from Indore-Howrah train.

During search, five mobile phones were recovered from their bag. They were taken to police station where they allegedly confessed to stealing mobile phones and bags from the train.

Following the lead given by accused, police team reached Pithampur at their rented accommodation and recovered 18 more mobile phones and two tablets from there.

The accused told police that they were scared of being traced through IMEI of mobile phone so they kept the phones at their place for their own use. The CCTVs are being examined to verify mobile thefts.