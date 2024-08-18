Indore: ISCDL Yet To Recover ₹9.35 Cr From 25 Cities, Including Ujjain | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-five Smart Cities from across the country, including Ujjain, are yet to pay Rs 9.35 crore to the Indore Smart City Development Limited as part of their share for organising the Smart Cities conclave in 2023. Indore Smart City had spent Rs 37.40 crore on hosting the India Smart City Conclave-2023.

It was decided that each of the 100 Smart Cities of the country that attended the conclave would compensate the Indore Smart City Development Limited to the tune of Rs 37.40 lakh each as its share of the organising amount. But till now only 75 smart cities of the country have given their contribution to Indore Smart City.

Ujjain is the only defaulting Smart City of the state. The 25 defaulting cities include Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, two from Uttar Pradesh, two from Andhra Pradesh, three from Tamil Nadu, etc. The India Smart City Conclave was held in Indore on September 26-27 last year.

More than four thousand people including representatives of 100 Smart Cities of the country participated in it. President Draupadi Murmu was the chief guest at this event and gave awards to the winning cities of India Smart City Award Competition-2022. Indore got the award of Best Smart City and Madhya Pradesh got the award of Best State.

In the past years, the central government used to give the amount for the expenses of Smart City Conclave. But, for the expenses of Smart City Conclave in Indore in September 2023, it was decided that all the 100 smart cities involved in this event will share the expenses equally. The Indore Smart City assessed the overall expense after the conclusion of the event and, thereafter, sent a report to the Smart City Mission of the Union Ministry of Housing and Home Affairs in May 2024.

On May 24, the Smart City Mission wrote a letter to all the 100 smart cities of the country to give their share of the amount. +BOX “It was already decided that all 100 smart cities will bear the expenses incurred at the conclave. After assessing the expenses, we sent a report to the Ministry of Urban Development, which issued a letter to all cities. Out of 100, only 25 smart cities are yet to pay the amount. They will give us their contribution by deciding in their board meeting or through some other process.” Divyank Singh, CEO Indore Smart City Development Limited