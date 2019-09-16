Indore: Boy forcibly enters girl’s room, molests her

Indore: A boy forcibly entered a girl’s room in the Bhanwarkuan area where she lived, assaulted and molested her in presence of her friends, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, a 23-year-old girl, told police that she was friends with the accused but a few days back they had an ugly spat and the girl stopped talking to the boy.

This apparently angered the boy. On Saturday night, the boy forcibly entered her room and demanded that she talk with him and verbally abused her.

Though the girl’s friends were present, he twisted her arms, slapped and banged her head on the wall which left her bleeding. The girl somehow managed to free herself, and though he left, he warned her of dire consequences if she stopped talking to him.

Police said the accused is a resident of Ratlam and he is on the run. Police are recording the statements of the girl, her friends and neighbours.