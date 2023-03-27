GPF SCAM AT CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: Former jail superintendent Usha Raj suspended

USHA RAJ | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former superintendent of Ujjain's Bhairavgarh Central Jail Usha Raj has been suspended in connection with her arrest in multi-million DPF and GPF scam that occurred in the jail during her tenure. The director general, jail, issued her suspension letter on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a local court extended her and jail accountant Ripudaman Singh’s police remand till April 7, said ASP and SIT in-charge Indrajeet Bakharwal.

Other three accused whose accounts were used for transactions in the scam have been remanded till March 31.

Raj was arrested from Indore on Saturday after skipping police interrogation for five days since she was admitted to a private hospital on the pretext of chest pain.

SIT finds incriminating documents

A day after her arrest, the special investigation team (SIT) conducted searches at her quarter in Bhairavgarh area here on Sunday and recovered certain incriminating documents, including 50 application forms and registers.

SIT has so far received information about the embezzlement of Rs 13.54 crore from a total of 122 accounts. Ripudaman has told the police in interrogation that he used to do rigging through the DDO code only at the behest of jail superintendent Usha Raj by taking 20 per cent commission.