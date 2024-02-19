Government Should Ensure Availability Of Bathing Water in Kshipra: Ramadal

PLIGHT OF KSHIPRA: A drain spewing domestic waste into the Kshipra river at Siddh Ghat where people used to come in large numbers for ‘pind daan’ | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There is deep anger among the sants and sages of Ujjain regarding the plight of Kshipra river and the attitude of Madhya Pradesh government officials. On behalf of the sants, a demand has been made to the government that work should be started immediately towards purifying the water of Kshipra and making it potable. Before Simhastha-2028, the state government will have to take seriously the opinion that there should be bathing water in Kshipra river at all the ghats in the entire religious area.

Mahant Rameshwar Das Maharaj, president of Ramadal Akhara Parishad, said that in view of the current condition of Kshipra river, there is deep anger in the Shatdarshan Sadhu Samaj of Ujjain. He said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed all the concerned officials to take opinions from the local sants and sages before making any action plan to change the condition of the water of Kshipra river and make it flow and stop the merging of contaminated water in the river.

On the contrary, a team of officers comes from Bhopal, paper action plans are made regarding Kshipra river and without taking the opinion of sants and sages, the officers again return to Bhopal. This attitude is not right, he said. Mahant Rameshwar Das said that the contaminated water from the factories of Dewas is continuously flowing into the Kshipra river through Nagdaman river in Dewas.

Similarly, despite spending crores of rupees, to date the contaminated water coming from Indore through Kanh river has not been stopped from getting into Kshipra river. Now officials are saying something new. It is being said that the contaminated water coming from Indore will be treated and released into the river.

Mahant Rameshwar Das said that all the sants of Ujjain think that even if the water containing excreta and urine is treated, can it still be used for Aachman? State government and its officials should prepare such an action plan regarding Kshipra river, so that the water of Kshipra can be made suitable for bathing and swimming. He said that work on the open canal project of Kanh river diversion should start soon. The above plan could also be prepared only due to the activeness of CM Yadav, he added.