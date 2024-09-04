Girl Molested In Ujjain City’s Posh Area In Broad Daylight

Miscreants threatened the girl in Ujjain | ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A case of molestation and threatening of a girl going to work came to light here on Tuesday. When the girl raised alarm, the people around gathered and saved her.

Ironically, the police reached the spot about 40 minutes after the girl informed Dial-100, by then the accused had fled. CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on the social media platforms.

The incident occurred near Muni Nagar’s Do Talab area on Indore Road. The girl living in Nanakheda area had left for her office. At around 9.40 am, she was standing near Muni Nagar and waiting for her friend. During this time two youths came on a bike and started molesting the girl.

When the girl protested, they started threatening her. The people standing nearby questioned the girl, who told the incident with fear. Both the miscreants also threatened an old man who came to help the girl.

During this time some other people came forward to help the girl and they threatened both the miscreants and chased them away from there.

The girl said that she called Dial 100 at 9.45 am to ask for help. "Before the police arrived, the local people helped me and chased away the two miscreants.

But the police took a long time to arrive." The distance from Madhav Nagar police station to Do Talab would be just around 2 km. The girl and the residents alleged that even after asking for help, the police arrived after 40 minutes, by then both the accused had fled.

ASP Guruprasad Parashar said that Madhav Nagar police had received information, and the girl has been questioned regarding the incident.