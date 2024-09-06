Ganesh Chaturthi To Be Celebrated For 2 Days

Representative Image | Salman Ansari

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from Friday afternoon till Saturday afternoon this year. The Chaturthi tithi of the month of Bhadrapada will begin on September 6 at 3:02 pm. This tithi will conclude on Saturday, September 7, at 2:42 pm.

According to Panchang, the auspicious time for Ganesh Chaturthi puja and idol installation on September 7 will begin at 12:10 pm and will end at 1:30 pm on the same day.

Pandit Ajay Krishna Shankar Vyas of Shri Matangi Jyotish Kendra who is an astrologer stated that the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. This festival is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganapati.

In Sanatan Dharma, Lord Ganesha is considered the first deity to be worshipped. Among the 33 crore deities, Ganesha is the first to be worshipped and is the lord of all Ganas (celestial hosts). Worshiping Lord Ganesha not only brings happiness and prosperity but also bestows knowledge.

On this occasion, a workshop on making eco-friendly Ganesh idols from clay was organised at Agarwal Dharamshala, Gola Mandi, under the joint auspices of the Lokmanya Tilak Ganesh Utsav Mahasamiti and the Agarwal Jaycees.

This initiative was part of the campaign to make the city pollution-free and to revive the flow of the Kshipra.