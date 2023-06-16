FRAUD IN PURCHASING FARMERS’ LAND: MLA Parmar Seeks Action Against MP Firojia, Writes To PM

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Accusing MP Anil Firojia of patronising revenue and bank officials along with MP representative Puneet Jain, Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar alleged that these officials were using fraudulent means to purchase farmers’ land in auction.

Parmar said that Modi government was providing loans to farmers through Kisan Credit Card. However, under MP’s patronage, land of these farmers was being bought by these people in nexus with bank.

MLA Parmar has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the land fraud with farmers under the patronage of MP Firojia. He demanded that farmers’ land be returned and fake auction process cancelled. He also demanded exemplary punishment to culprits.

The MLA has also sent a complaint to the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta demanding probe into fraud with farmers.