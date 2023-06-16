 FRAUD IN PURCHASING FARMERS’ LAND: MLA Parmar Seeks Action Against MP Firojia, Writes To PM
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainFRAUD IN PURCHASING FARMERS’ LAND: MLA Parmar Seeks Action Against MP Firojia, Writes To PM

FRAUD IN PURCHASING FARMERS’ LAND: MLA Parmar Seeks Action Against MP Firojia, Writes To PM

MLA Parmar has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the land fraud with farmers under the patronage of MP Firojia.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Accusing MP Anil Firojia of patronising revenue and bank officials along with MP representative Puneet Jain, Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar alleged that these officials were using fraudulent means to purchase farmers’ land in auction.

Parmar said that Modi government was providing loans to farmers through Kisan Credit Card. However, under MP’s patronage, land of these farmers was being bought by these people in nexus with bank.

MLA Parmar has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the land fraud with farmers under the patronage of MP Firojia. He demanded that farmers’ land be returned and fake auction process cancelled. He also demanded exemplary punishment to culprits.

The MLA has also sent a complaint to the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta demanding probe into fraud with farmers.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ex-Mr India Body Builder’s Wife Ends Life In Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Jumps Into Kshipra In Ujjain, Saved By Divers

Madhya Pradesh: Woman Jumps Into Kshipra In Ujjain, Saved By Divers

Madhya Pradesh: 100 People Get Their Lost Mobiles Back In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: 100 People Get Their Lost Mobiles Back In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: 35 Artisans Participate In Design Sensitisation Workshop In Bhairavgarh

Madhya Pradesh: 35 Artisans Participate In Design Sensitisation Workshop In Bhairavgarh

FRAUD IN PURCHASING FARMERS’ LAND: MLA Parmar Seeks Action Against MP Firojia, Writes To PM

FRAUD IN PURCHASING FARMERS’ LAND: MLA Parmar Seeks Action Against MP Firojia, Writes To PM

Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 8 Injured As Two Cars Collide In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, 8 Injured As Two Cars Collide In Ujjain