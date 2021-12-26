FPJ-Ed: Girls learn tie and dye art in the workshop

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition of Bandhani Work made by students was organised at the Bhartiya Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT).

During the workshop many girl students learnt tie and dye art. These girl students were trained by experts including Meena Dave of BIFT. The special attraction of the workshop was the vegetable jewellery competition and paper dress competition.

The girls won everyone’s heart with their creativity. Centre head Chandrakala Natani said that Tie and Dye is a classic art in the world of fashion. It is not just a part of curriculum but this art is an industry in itself. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Neelam Mahadik, principal of Bhartiya College and Dr Tanuja Kadere, director of the Bhartiya School.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:47 AM IST