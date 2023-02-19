FIROJIA TROPHY CRICKET TOURNEY: Three matches played on day 5 

MP Anil Firojia distributes prizes to the players during the cricket tournament |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three matches were played on the fifth day of the All India Night Carpet Heavy Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament organised in memory of late Bhurelal Firojia at Kshirsagar Stadium. During the match, MP Anil Firojia honoured spectators with a cash prize for taking catches outside the boundary line.

The first match was played between Uday Club Dhavali Mumbai and Pradhan-11. Uday Club defeated Pradhan-11 UP. The second match was played between Madhya Pradesh Rajputana and AB Azam Warriors, in which AB Azam defeated Madhya Pradesh Rajputana and entered the next round. The third and final match was played between Red Rose Nanu-11 and North Himalayan Tiger Dehradun in which North Himalayan Tiger won.

Former Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal, Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council president Om Jain, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Alot City Council president Representative Bunty Jain, Baragar City Council president Abhay Tongya, Barnagar Mandal president Shyam Sharma, Rekha Ora and Mahendra Gadia were present on stage. They were introduced to the players during the match.

