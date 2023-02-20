FIROJIA CRICKET TOURNEY: CM inaugurates medical van

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during inauguration of mobile medical van in Ujjain on Saturday night |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the ongoing Firojia Trophy, 2023 at Kshirsagar Stadium. He inaugurated the new Mobile Medical Van operated by Bhurelal Firojia Social and Research Institute, Ujjain. The CM garlanded the portrait of MLA late Bhurelal Firojia. He was welcomed by MP Anil Firojia. The CM addressed the gathering and encouraged players at Kshirsagar Stadium.

In the All India Night Heavy Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament organised in the memory of Late Bhurelal Firojia, on the sixth day, the first match was played between North Himalayan Tiger Dehradun and MMCC Sambalpur (Odisha), in which Dehradun won. The second match was played between Red Rose Nanusivni and Masoom Club, Godhra in which Nanu Sivani won. The third match was played between North Himalayan Tiger and Masoom Club, Godhra in which North Himalayan Tiger Dehradun won.

The first quarter-final of the tournament was played between Shreeji Ritvija Mahakal and Friday-11 Sagar. Shreeji Ritvija Mahakal won in a one-sided contest.

