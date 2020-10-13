Festive season: Section 144 clamped for two months in Ujjain

Ujjain: District administration has clamped Section 144 of CrPC for next two months in view of festive season. Consequently rally, procession, use of voice amplifiers and protest would be not allowed without prior permission. Setting up camps, posting objectionable messages, comments and posters too would not be allowed. Hotel and lodge managements would have to inform police in writing about their customers. ADM Narendra Suryavanshi said that carrying other weapons too would not be allowed.

In view of Vijaya Dashami and Deepawali collector has banned fire cracker business in residential areas. No fire cracker shops would be allowed near religious places, hospitals, schools, government offices and judiciary buildings. Wholesale and retail fire cracker traders can sell fire crackers in places allotted by the administration. Trading of Chinese fire crackers will also be banned.