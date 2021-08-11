Excavation at Ujjain's Mahakal Mandir: Shivling and Jaladhari found on the premises

Ujjain: The much-talked-about excavation work around the Mahakaleshwar Temple is yielding more and more revelations these days. On Tuesday, a Shivling and Jaladhari were found during the excavations. The Shivling and Jaladhari have been stored safely by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee in the same condition that it was found. The work has been stopped as the archaeological officer is on leave for two days. After the two days are over, the excavation work will continue in the presence of the archaeological officer.

According to Dr Awadeshpuri Maharaj, he has already written to the Archaeological Survey of India, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat, Union home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and all the authorities concerned. The seer said that there was a huge store of antiquities in the entire area of the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Therefore, the excavation of this entire area should be done by using the latest technology available for archaeological excavations.

The excavation at the Mahakaleshwar Temple premises is being carried out under the Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion Plan under the Smart City Project, which is being executed by the Ujjain Development Authority under the guidance of the archaeological department for the past eight months. Earlier, too, a temple of the Parmar Era (some 1,000 years ago), Nandi (Lord Shiva’s vahana) and so forth were also excavated from the site which is located near the main entrance gate of the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Several ancient valuables are understood to be buried 20-40 feet deep in the ground and around the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Experts say that the present structure of the temple was not ancient as the centuries-old temple was destroyed during the Mughal period.

