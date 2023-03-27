DPF & GPF SCAM IN CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: SIT searches Usha Raj’s residence, recovers 50 docus & three registers

USHA RAJ |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day after arrest of former jail superintendent Usha Raj, the special investigation team (SIT), probing multi-million DPF and GPF Scam at Central Bhairavgarh Jail, conducted searches at her quarter in Bhairavgarh area here on Sunday and recovered certain incriminating documents.

The SIT brought Usha Raj, (who was recently transferred to Bhopal) to her official residence here amid tight security. During the searches, police recovered documents, application forms etc, from her residence.

“We have recovered about 50 application forms related to the DPF and GPF scam along with three registers during the searches at Usha Raj’s residence,” CSP Anil Mourya told Free Press. According to him, detailed interrogation with Usha Raj and jail accountant Ripudaman Singh Raghuvanshi was on though no new arrest was made on Sunday.

After presenting the former jail superintendent arrested in the case of embezzlement of Rs15 crores from the PF accounts of guards posted in Central Jail Bhairavgarh, the police took her on remand for two days and put her in the lockup at Nagjhiri police station. Ripudaman, the main accused in the same case, is being interrogated at Narwar police station.

SIT has so far received information about the embezzlement of Rs 13.54 crore from a total of 122 accounts. Ripudaman has told the police in interrogation that he used to do rigging through the DDO code only at the behest of jail superintendent Usha Raj by taking 20 per cent commission.

SIT head ASP Indrajit Bakarwal said that the bank statements of the rigging done by Ripudaman have been received. Cash transactions were also done by him. The deposits in the accounts will be checked on Monday when the bank opens, he said.

Officer Usha Raj spends night in lockup

After taking on remand, the police team took the former jail superintendent Usha Raj to Nagjhiri police station where she was kept in a women’s lockup like normal prisoners. Usha Raj was given food provided by the police and she spent the night in the lockup itself. A total of 16 cameras have been installed in the Nagjhiri police station. No family member had reached the police station till morning to meet Usha Raj.