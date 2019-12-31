‘Divyang Marriage Introduction Conference’: More than 33 couples of different religions hit it off in Ujjain

Ujjain: The district administration organised a conference of young men and women with disabilities on a large scale on Tuesday at the Sant Ravidasadham Khakchowk. The event was organised under the joint aegis of Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Janpad Panchayat Ujjain and Ghattiya and Ujjain Sakal Mangalam Group Marriage Committee. Since morning the disabled young men and women of all religions came for registration along with their parents and were introduced through the platform provided by local social organisations.

About 200 applications were received from around Ujjain city, Ujjain district and Ghattiya district in the introduction conference, out of which more than 33 pairs were formed. After counseling the divyangs, mass wedding programme will be organised by the district administration in the month of February. Director of Sevadham Ashram, Sudhirbhai Goyal hoped that more than 50 pairs, including 20 pairs of Sevadham Ashram, will be formed at this conference. Among them, more than 5 Muslim couples and as many general and divyang couples are proposed to be formed.

28-year-old divyang Lakhan, a resident of Datana, preferred deaf and dumb Santoshbai, a resident of Azampur, as his life partner. Their family members interacted and wished them both happiness. Lakhan said that with this type of introduction conference, divyangjans also get great help in choosing their life partner. Such conferences have proved to be a ray of hope for all of us. Jitendra, who lives in Datana near Ujjain, does farming. He is deaf and dumb. At the introduction conference, he met Priyanka’s father Umrao Singh, a resident of Lakhaheda. The parents of both of them held mutual consultations for a decision regarding marriage.

Arjun, son of Ram Singh, who came from Neemuch, said that through the newspapers, he had received information about the introduction conference of the disabled persons. He has come here to select a suitable groom for his sister. Kamlesh Mittal, a resident of Agar-Malwa, who is deaf and dumb, came to the introduction conference along with his father and elder brother. Here he liked deaf and dumb Priya of Sevadham Ashram and now the matter of their relationship will be carried forward through counseling.

22-year-old Pradeep, who lives in Bahadurganj in the city, was normal candidate. He expressed his desire to marry Sangeeta who is suffering from disability due to foot, which was respected and encouraged by all social workers and officials. Pradeep’s parents are also keen that he marry Sangeeta. Their counseling will also be done further. Similarly, Ramlal of Maksi also liked Neha Hirve a divyang as his life partner. Jitendra, a resident of Ujjain district and mechanic by profession, also expressed his desire to marry Sitaram Ashram’s deaf and dumb inmate Rachna. They became together through counseling.

Divyang young men and women of almost all religions participated and sought their eligible life partner in the introduction conference. The enthusiasm of the differently-abled and their parents and family members who came to this introduction conference was quite evident at the venue. Arrangements were also made by the administration for food and pure drinking water.