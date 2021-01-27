Ujjain: Disciples from across the country throng Lal Baba’s bhandara

Ujjain: After the departure of Brahmachari Sudamanand Giri, commonly known as Lal Baba, the Agni Akhara located near Sakhyaraje Dharmshala, Dewasgate will be looked after by his devotees.

Appointment of next ‘thanapati’ of the Akhara will be made during the next Mahakumbh. This was announced during the bhandara (massive feast) programme which was organised on 13th day of Lala Baba’s departure at Sadawal located headquarters of Panch Dashnam Agni Akhara.

Akhara’s general secretary Shrimahant Someshwaranand Brahmachari, patron Shrimahant Anand Chaitanya, secretary Shrimahant Narayandutt Prakash, Shrimahant Yoganand, Junagarh (Gujarat), Shrimahant Sampoornand, Shrimahant Nliesh Chaitanya Brahmachari (Punjab), Shrimahant Jiyanand Brahmachari, Shrimahant Rajrajeshwaranan, Shrimahant Vichitranand, Shrimahant Deveshwaranand, Shrimahant Jaidevsro (Gujarat) and hundreds of devotees from across the country were present.