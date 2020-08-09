Devotees of other states now allowed in Ujjain Mahakal Temple

Ujjain: District level Crisis Management Committee (CMC) held a meeting at circuit house on Sunday in which many important decisions were taken in view of upcoming festivals. The committee members decided to allow entries in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple of devotees who come from other states of the country to pay their obeisance at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple, so far they were not allowed in the temple.

The CMC members also decided to not allow placing of Ganesh idols at public places this year in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Likewise the committee members also banned the Moharram processions in the city. The committee members also took decisions to allow dairies and milk parlours to open during lockdown on every Sunday and to stop illegal sale of liquor at Kal Bhairav Temple.

During the meeting higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Member of Parliament Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, mayor Meena Jonwal, Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot, collector Asheesh Singh, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Zila Panchayat CEO Ankit Asthana, ADM Bidisha Mukharjee, Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator SS Rawat, district BJP head Vivek Joshi, BJP leader Iqbalsingh Gandhi, Bahadursingh Bromudla, Jagdish Agrawal and Shiva Kotwani were present.