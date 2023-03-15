DAY-3: Three inquiry panels yet to reach conclusion

CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The much-hyped probe into the multi-million ‘GPF Scam’ in the Central Bhairavgarh Jail seems to be trapped under technical issues on the third day here on Wednesday. Despite the three-tier probe, none of the teams have so far reached to any conclusion that how many jail employees have been cheated, who is the kingpin of the scam, how many persons are involved in it and how they committed the crime.

Amid fast changing developments, the focus of all three agencies remained on the Central Jail at Bhairavgarh. The five-member team instituted by the Department of Jail, Bhopal campaigned at the Central Jail itself till late Wednesday. Sources said that this team did not find anything concrete from computer data of the jail as they did not have access to it. They have limited documentary evidence which may be proved corroborative. They grilled jail superintendent Usha Raj for many hours throughout the day and registered her written statement on 22-point queries. DIG, Jails, Masharam Patel, who is heading the probe team from Bhopal, told Free Press that they may stay for more days in Ujjain to finish the probe. Jail superintendent said that nothing has been found about her involvement in the scam.

On the other hand, another 8-member CIT team sent by the Department of Finance from Bhopal also remained in the Central Jail premises and sought many details regarding financial transactions. The team is headed by joint-director, treasury and accounts, Vishwajeet Jharia. Sources informed that the team has been asked to probe the sequence of the scam since 2011 when the main culprit and in-charge jail clerk Ripudaman Singh was bestowed its responsibility. Recently, the local treasury officers did the audit of the jail, but surprisingly they did not find anything wrong.

Meanwhile, the Bhairavgarh police intensified its probe into the scandal which is said to be of around Rs 13 crore. On Wednesday, the police registered statements of 30 jail employees. An offence under Section 420 of the IPC was registered on the complaint of assistant treasury officer on March 11 against jail clerk Ripudaman Singh and employee Shailendra Singh Sikarwar. Both of them have been absconding since then. Looking to the gravity of the case, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on late Tuesday formed a SIT. The complainant had submitted a list of 70 jail employees who have been cheated. Around 100 bank transactions have been made in this scam. It has been indicated that names of jail and treasury officials may be included in the accused list.

A number of Central Bhairavgarh Jail employees sat on a dharna at jail premises on Wednesday demanding suspension or transfer of jail superintendent Usha Raj. Their family members also joined them and raised slogans against Usha Raj. They alleged that Raj is hand in glove in the scam and the inquiry would be affected if she continues in office. Jail employees said that Rs 10 to 40 lakh have been illegally withdrawn from their GPF accounts. They said that Usha Raj did not allow them to stage dharna while erecting pandal there. Jail superintendent termed the action of the employees anti-disciplinary. At around 5pm, the protesters ended their dharna.

Demanding a fair probe in the GPF scam, the city Congress committee staged a demonstration at the Central Bhairavgarh Jail. Its president Ravi Bhadoria alleged that probe officers, jail superintendent, others have got patronage of the government and fair inquiry is almost impossible.

Congress MLAs from the district handed over a memorandum to home minister Narottam Mishra at Bhopal on Wednesday. They demanded him to institute a high-level inquiry into the scam and to suspend the jail superintendent with immediate effect. Mishra is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday morning.

