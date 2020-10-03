Coronavirus Update: 20 new cases, 1 death in Ujjain

Ujjain: Twenty new patients took tally of Corona patients in district to 3,055 on Saturday. As one more death was reported during the day, toll reached 94. All new patients are symptomatic. The number of women patients among them is three. Three policemen and a PHED employee are among the new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, an 80-year-old woman died during treatment on Thursday. However, her death was shown in Saturday’s bulletin. She was admitted to the Tejankar Hospital on October 1.

Out of 558 sample reports received on the day, 20, including 14 from Ujjain city and 3 each from Mahidpur and Barnagar, tested positive. A number of new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall 333 patients, 94 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 96,143 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 40 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 2628.