Coronavirus news of Ujjain on 25 April

28 more doctors deployed, Bagpura residents shower petals, clap for cops

The State government has deployed 28 more doctors in the city to handle the worsening condition due to continue spread of Covid-19.

The doctors at present are discharging duty in various places across the state. Among them 20 are men and rest are women. The doctors shall report to CHMO Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha within 5 days.

Water sprinkled before sanitisation

Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s team sprinkled water on roads across the city for pre sanitization cleaning with 40 tankers, and thereafter sanitization and fogging were carried out in contamination areas and other pockets of the city, to curb infection of virus in the city.

Fine imposed

The municipal officials informed that penalty is being imposed on lockdown violators and shopkeepers opening their shops during lockdown. On Friday under the leadership of nodal officer Sunil Jain, Gopal Boyat and health officer Sanjay Kulshreshtha the team took the action and recovered Rs 6,800 as penalties.

Cops welcomed

The police officials and cops patrolling in Bagpura area were greeted by the residents of the area on Friday. The residents showered flowers and clapped for them with maintaining social distancing. Overwhelmed with welcome the cops appealed the residents to follow lockdown norms and stay at home.