Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Measures to contain Coronavirus outbreak

Ujjain: After the death of a city-based woman who was found coronavirus positive the district administration here has undertaken a slew of measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak further.

The first death of a person affected with coronavirus was recorded in the city on Wednesday, meanwhile two more suspects have died, and their test reports are awaited.

4 Govt buildings attached

In view of growing inspection of the virus in the city, collector Shashank Mishra on Thursday attached 4 government buildings with furniture under ‘Disaster Management Act 2005 for new quarantine centers. Buildings of SC-ST boys hostel at Sanver Road, Police Training School, Hostel of Government Ayurvedic Medical College and the building of Government Ayurvedic Hospital.

Pvt hospitals to keep records of Covid-19 patients

District administration has instructed private hospitals and nursing homes to keep proper records of Covid-19 infected patients with history. The administration strictly instructed the private nursing homes that patients who have history of travelling abroad must be quarantined immediately- with the cognisance of chief medical and health officer.

Fake posts on social media, punishable

Collector Shashank Mishra informed that, posting of any unsubstantiated posts about coronovirus is punishable under Epidemic Disease Act 1897. He advised people to not post fake news about the pandemic.

Social distancing essential at even grocery, medical shops

The district administration has appealed people not to throng markets. Collector has advised city dwellers to maintain social distancing especially at the grocery and medical shops along with the other market places which are operational across the city and cooperate with district administration.

Two shops sealed

District administration on Thursday morning sealed two grocery shops: Royal Super Market and Thakurdas & Sons located in Freeganj area for flaying government instructions to contain coronavirus outbreak. According to district suplly officer ML Maru, the social distancing was not being maintained at these shops and sanitizers were also not being used despite government directives.

Chemists instructed to maintain social distancing

The drug administration department has instructed all the chemists to maintain social distancing at medical shops. The department also instructed to sanitize the shop’s counter and insisted on wearing masks and hand gloves for both patients and chemists.