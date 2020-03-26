Coronavirus news in Madhya Pradesh: Prisoners may be allowed 60-day parole

Ujjain: To combat overcrowding and to ensure social distancing in the jails in MP the state government has issued an order which states that jail administration should consider 60 days parole for eligible prisoners.

Taking cognisance of the order district jail administration may soon take a decision in this regard. According to reports, most of the jails are overcrowded where social distancing is not possible, so any decision in this regard will help jail administration in observing measures to contain coronavirus outbreak.

According to jail authorities, a prisoner serving 3 to 7 years’ sentence may be allowed to go on parole. According to Bhairavgarh Central Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar, as present due to coronavirus threat, the routine of the prisoners has been put on hold. At the same time, some of prisoners are making masks and contributing in administration’s effort to stave-off coronavirus, she added.