Coronavirus in Ujjain: Women Congress leader among 26 test positive, 2 more succumb

Ujjain: With two more persons losing their battle against the Corona virus, the death toll in Ujjain district reached 91, on Thursday. Twenty-six new patients took the tally of corona patients to 2,805. A women Congress leader, who is also a member of state level panel, is among the new patients.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.40 pm, a 50-year-old man from Ujjain city died while being carried to hospital for treatment. His sample report on Thursday confirmed that he was corona positive. A 75-year-old man also from Ujjain city died during treatment at the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital where he was undergoing treatment since September 20.

Out of 759 sample reports received on the day, 26 persons including 20 from Ujjain city, 3 from Nagda and 1 each from Khachrod, Barnagar and Mahidpur tested positive for corona on Wednesday. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 523 patients, 191 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 87, 369 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 45 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 2191.

Among the new patients all are symptomatic and 5 among them are women. Among them, 3 are businessmen, 2 are policemen, 2 are factory employees and 1 each are manager in health institution, accountant in health institution, politician, student and contractor.

Scribe Parmar bereaved

Ex-employee of health department, Tejkaran Parmar (76) father of local scribe Brajesh lost his battle against the Corona virus on Thursday. He was member of Vishwakarma Panchal Juna Gujarati Samaj and had retired from the services of health department. He is survived by two sons. His funeral was held at the Triveni crematorium on the banks of river Kshipra as per the Covid-19 protocol. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has expressed deep grief on the personal loss of scribe.