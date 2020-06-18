Coronavirus in Ujjain: With 5 new positives, patients tally reached 830, 667 discharged

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 8 pm on Thursday, 5 more positive reports took the number of patients in the district to 830. Barring one patient rest four patients belonged to Ujjain City. The death toll is 67.

New patients who tested positive on the day included 46-year-old man from Rajendra Nagar, 65-year-old man from Begam Bagh Colony, 62-year-old male from Prashanti Avenue and 65-year-old woman from Juna Somwariya (all Ujjain) and a 35-year-old man from Shikshak Colony, Barnagar. So far 13, 145 samples have been tested in the district.

According to CMHO, in all 526 sample reports were received on the day and no examination report is awaited now. With 10 more patients discharged from various hospitals, 667 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 97 active patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals, but only 27 of them have corona symptoms while rest 70 do not have such symptoms.