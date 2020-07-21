Coronavirus in Ujjain: With 27 new cases, tally crosses 1,000 mark

Ujjain: On Tuesday the district recorded the highest single day spike in the corona patients as 27 more persons tested positive on the day taking the tally to 1024.

The death toll is claimed to be 71 . As per the medical bulletin issued at 10.40 pm on Tuesday, out of 902 sample reports received 27 persons, 25 belonging to Ujjain city, tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Ten woman are among the new patitients. Now 140 patients, are under treatment.

Samples of 36, 921 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 5 more patients discharged on Tuesday, the number of discharged persons has gone up 813.

115 cases in 8 days

The number of corona surged sharply on Tuesday as compared to the last 7 days.

On July 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 as many as 12, 6, 15, 12, 13, 19 and 11 (total 88) tested positive, respectively. But the district recorded a whopping 27 cases. The the tally for the last 8 days has thus become 115.

The news has left the locals worried as to whether the city of Mahakal will will witness another lockdown.

'Unaccounted death'

A panchayat coordinator officer (PCO) of Zilla Panchayat died during Covid-19 treatment at SAIMS Hospital on Tuesday morning in Indore. The 52-year-old woman of Saket Nagarhas tested positive on June 22.

She was admitted to Tejankar Hospital in Ujjain 2 days after the said report. As her condition worsened she was shifted to SAIMS, Indore, where she succumbed. According to her kin the said unmarried woman officer caught infection by attending some meetings of her department.

They further alleged that she was on ventilator at SAIMS Hospital for the last 1 month.

The female officer was cremated in Ujjain in the afternoon.

The death of woman officer has caused a panic among the government officials . They are afraid that her case might be the latest but not the last case.

Many government servants and their kin have also caught corona virus recently.

However, looking at the toll figures it seems that the administration has failed to count it as Covid death as the official figure is stuck on 71 deaths.