Coronavirus in Ujjain: With 21 new cases, tally breaches 3,000 mark

Ujjain: Twenty-one new cases took corona tally of the district to 3,010 on Thursday. Toll remained unchanged at 93. All new patients are symptomatic. The number of women patients among them is five.

As per medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1,261 sample reports received during the day, 21, including 12 from Ujjain city, 4 from Nagda, 3 from Mahidpur and 2 from Barnagar, returned positive. A number of new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall 380 patients, 98 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 94, 667 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 57 more patients discharged on the day, number of discharged patients went up to 2,537.