Coronavirus in Ujjain: Two women among 4 test positive

Ujjain: Four more persons tested positive for the corona taking the number of patients to 5,122 in the district on Saturday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 361 sample reports received on the day, only 4 persons including 2 each from Ujjain city and Khachrod were tested Corona positive. All of them including two women are symptomatic and admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall, 92 patients, 39 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 64, 299 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 14 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,927.