Coronavirus in Ujjain: Six from city among 7 test positive

Ujjain: Seven more people tested positive for the corona taking the number of patients to 5,135 in the district on Wednesday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 123 sample reports received on the day, 7 people which included 6 from Ujjain city and 1 from Tarana. Two 2 women are among the cases identified today. Overall, 72 patients, 32 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 65, 179 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 7 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,960.