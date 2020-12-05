Coronavirus in Ujjain: Sethi Nagar, Rishi Nagar emerging as hotspots

Ujjain: Sethi Nagar and Rishi Nagar—the two big residential localities of the New City—seems to be turning-up into hotspots as number of the new Covid-19 positive patients belong to these areas.

A total of 31 persons tested positive for the Covid-19 taking the number of Corona patients to 4,367 in the district on Friday. The new patients include 2 couples, brokers and government servants and 1 healthcare worker, businessman, restaurant owner, kirana shop owner, railway employee, LIC agent and carpenter each. The toll remained on 99.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 1,032 sample reports received on the day, 31 persons including 26 from Ujjain city and 5 from Nagda were tested positive for Corona. All new patients including 10 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or being home quarantined.

Overall 282 patients, 103 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 39, 539 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 20 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,986.