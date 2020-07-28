Coronavirus in Ujjain: School staff among 13 new patients, man's death takes toll to 74

Ujjain: With one more corona death on Tuesday, the toll reached 74 in the district. Thirteen new patients including two more inmates of Central Bhairavgarh Jail testing positive the number of Corona patients in the district reached 1,154. So far 8 prisoners and one employee of the Central Jail have been found Corona positive during past five days.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 7.45 pm, a 55-year-old man from Musaddipura succumbed to death during treatment at the RD Gardi Medical College, where he was admitted couple of days ago. Out of 1,057 sample reports received 13 persons, including 7 of Ujjain city, tested positive. Overall 209 patients, 72 of them symptomatic, are undergoing treatment.

Samples of 43, 253 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 10 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of discharged patients went up to 871.

Those who tested positive on the day include 36-year-old and 42-year-old men from Bhairavgarh Central Jail, 60-year-old man from Rajnandini Parisar, Nanakheda, 58-year-old man from Sheetal Public School, Panwasa, Maksi Road, 46-year-old man from Ashok Nagar, 83-year-old woman from Kanchanpura and 57-year-old man from Rajeev Nagar (all Ujjain City), 77-year-old man from Yeshwant Nagar, Mehidpur, 32-year-old woman from Khachrod City, 50-year-old woman, 14-year-old boy and 40-year-old woman from Bhatpachlana and 21-year-old woman from Mohanpura, Barnagar.