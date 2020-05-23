Coronavirus in Ujjain: Rising cases forces RDGMC to chalk-out future course of action

Ujjain: Nodal officer Sujan Singh Rawat took a meeting on Saturday evening to ensure additional arrangements at RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) due to recent spurt in Covid-19 patients in the city for a few days.

In the meeting, he directed all the department heads of the RDGMC that if the patients grow in the coming time, then additional arrangements should be made for them in advance which also include additional arrangements of the nursing staff and ward boys.

Department heads should keep their preparation. Instructions were given to the store incharge that the medical equipment for the next 15 days should be kept ready and only the equipment demanded by the medical staff should be made available to them. The incharge of the maintenance branch was directed that hot water is being given through the canteen, but 2 new geysers should be installed in the morning so that the patients can get gargle with hot water.

Rawat directed that the number of food supply teams in the promises should be further increased so that more hot food can be delivered to the patients. He also directed for those serious patients who have pre-existing disease with specific type of disease. If medicines are being used, then patients can bring medicines from their home if they want and if they are not available, then provide medicines from medical college too.

During the meeting, Sudhakar Vaidya was asked to contact all the department heads and to resolve their problems soon. Dr Vadiya informed that they have enough staff and arrangements will be made soon if more staff is required. During the meeting, store incharge informed that preparations are being made to buy more medical equipment from the market. The ward incharge informed that a door of the ward has been repaired on Saturday.