Coronavirus in Ujjain: ‘Perturbed’ people may revolt, says Congress

Congress—the principal opposition party in the State—attacked the handling of Covid-19 outbreak in the district by the administration, here on Saturday.

Leveling allegations against the ruling BJP government and its local administrative machinery. at a press conference at the party office in the afternoon the party functionaries told media persons, “Situation in Ujjain seems to be out of control and if the manner of handling the crisis posed by the outbreak of the dreaded virus in the district things are changed not drastically, the perturbed people may come on roads shortly in revolt against the administration,”.

Addressing the media persons, District Congress Committee (DCC, urban) president Mahesh Soni blamed the administration on its failure to ensure compliance with the orders of lockdown. He said that sudden explosion of Covid-19 patient signals that the district has been advancing towards a major disaster.

He said that on one hand cases of health and revenue employees are getting infected with the dreaded virus, while on the other hand the employees of these departments are complaining of lack of quality and shortage of essential kits, to no avail.

Soni even went on to say that the government and its local machinery intentionally allowed the inflicted areas convert into hotspots.

He said that no effective sample collection and testing policy has been introduced and the contamination was allowed to spread by putting persons in home quarantined. Instead of pressing health employees and other competent staff to conduct door-to-door health examination of containment areas, anganwadi workers were bestowed the key role who in turn made a perfect mockery of handling of this crisis.

The DCC chief alleged that the government never tried to win the confidence of people residing in Muslim-dominated areas though its officials always uttered that such localities were worst hit by the pandemic.

Moreover, distribution of dry ration and food packets was assigned to the BJP organisation, which led to partisanship and the benefits of relief work could not reach the most needy- the poor and labourer classes.

Demanding to book RD Gardi Medical College director Dr VK Mahadik, Soni charged that he with his deeds and acts contaminated at least 15 persons, but still Mahadik is being shielded by the administration.

During the press conference, DCC (rural) president Kamal Patel also criticized the wheat procurement policy of the State government. He said that thousands of farmers were eager to sell their produce in mandi and the administration was also inviting them for procurement on MSP, but arrangements made in mandi premises are inadequate. “Neither any system for checking mismanagement has been put in place at the mandis not any type of health security cover has been provided to the farmers- this will lead to spreading of the virus in rural areas,” he added.