Coronavirus in Ujjain: Patients tally 834, under treatment 95, 673 discharged

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 9 pm on Friday, 4 more positive reports took the number of patients in the district to 834. All new patients belong to Ujjain City. No Covid-19 death has been reported on the day, thus the death toll is 67.

Those new patients who tested positive on the day included 58-year-old woman from Sindhi Colony, 21-year-old woman from Sindhi Colony, 50-year-old man from Pipli Bazaar, Jaisingpura and 47-year-old man from Ved Nagar. So far 13, 443 samples have been tested in the district.

According to CMHO, in all 298 sample reports were received on the day and no examination report is awaited now. With 6 more patients discharged from various hospitals, 673 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 95 active patients have been getting treatment in the hospitals, but only 23 of them have Corona symptoms and rest 72 do not have such symptoms.