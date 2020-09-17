Coronavirus in Ujjain: Over 4 dozen test positive, tally 2455

With 49 more persons testing Corona positive, the tally of Ujjain district has reached 2455 on Thursday.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9 pm, out of 944 sample reports received on the day, 49 persons including 45 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Tarana, Ghattiya, Nagda and Barnagar were tested Corona positive. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall, 493 patients, 187 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 80, 698 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 15 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 1,879.

Among the new patients all are symptomatic and 8 of them are women. The list of new patients comprise 2 policemen and businessmen each, and one government servant, a Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee, a health worker, a bank/ financial institution/ insurance employee, a advocate, a flower shop owner, a driver and a shop owner each. The death toll is 83.