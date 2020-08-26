Coronavirus in Ujjain: One succumbs to death, the tally of COVID patients reach 1,658 as on August 26

Ujjain: With one more Corona patient succumbing to death, the toll in the district surged to 78. The 55-year-old male from Nagda was under home quarantine and died at his home.

As 34 more persons tested positive on Wednesday, the number of Corona patients in the district reached 1,658. Of the, 31 are symptomatic. City BJP chief Vivek Joshi (50) was among the new Corona positive patients.total of 763 sample reports were received on Wednesday.

Three policemen, two Central government employees, two businessmen, one student, one finance company employee, one RTO agent and one property dealer were among the new patients.

Among those who tested positive on the day include 8 women. Overall 229 patients, 67 of them symptomatic, are getting treated. Samples of 64, 711 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited.

Total 26 more patients discharged on the day which took the number of discharged patients to 1,351.