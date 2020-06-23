Coronavirus in Ujjain: One more tests positive, tally 847

Ujjain: As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 8.30 pm on Tuesday, one more person tested positive for the COVID-19, taking the number of patients in the district to 847.

The new patient is a 28-year-old man from Valmiki Gali of Mahidpur sub-division. As no more The death toll is 69. According to CMHO, so far samples of 15,163 persons have been taken for COVID-19 tests in the district. In all 380 sample reports were received on the day and no examination report is awaited now. With 11 more patients discharged from various hospitals, 710 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Total 70 active patients have been getting treatment in the hospitals, but only 17 of them have Corona symptoms and rest 53 do not have such symptoms.