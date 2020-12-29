Coronavirus in Ujjain: One more succumbs, tally near 4,800 mark

Ujjain: With one senior citizen succumbing to Corona infection the toll reached 101 in the district on Monday.

A total of 14 more people tested positive for the Covid-19 taking the tally in the district to 4,796 mark on Monday.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, a 70-year-old man from Nagda was found positive on December 20. He died while undergoing treatment on December 26. His death was mentioned in the medical bulletin dated December 28.

Out of 340 sample reports received on the day, 14 persons including 12 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Barnagar and Ghattia were tested Corona positive. Three farmers and 1 senior citizen, businessman, railway employee, PHED employee, bank worker and shop worker each were included in the list of new patients. All the patients including 4 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 206 patients, 77 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 53, 415 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 22 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,489.