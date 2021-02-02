Coronavirus in Ujjain: No New Patient Found

Ujjain: With no one testing positive for the Corona the number of patients in the district remained unchanged at 5,150 on Monday. The toll is 103.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 39 sample reports received on the day, no person tested positive for corona. Overall 49 patients, 19 of them symptomatic, are under treatment.

Samples of 1, 66, 608 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 14 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,998.