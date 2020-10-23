Coronavirus in Ujjain: Kirana shop owner among 14 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 14 new patients took the tally of Corona patients in the district to 3659 on Thursday. However, the death toll remained unchanged on 96.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 776 sample reports received on the day, 14 persons including 7 from Ujjain city, 2 each from Nagda, Khachrod and Mahidpur and 1 from Ghattia were tested Corona positive. Most of the new patients including 3 women and 2 each students and kirana shop owners have been put under home quarantine.

Overall 190 patients, 45 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 112580 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 28 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,373.