Coronavirus in Ujjain: Four of a family, 2 couples among 22 test positive

Ujjain: With 22 more testing positive, the number of Corona patients reached 4,867 in the district on Thursday. The death toll is 101.

Four senior citizens, 3 students and 1 health worker, government servant, MP Online shops owner, radio station worker, Government B Ed College, teacher in private college, government teacher, teacher, businessman and hawker each are among the new patients. Four members of the same family from Mahalaxmi Vihar Colony and a couple from Alkapuri Colony and Nizatpura each also tested positive on the day.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 577 sample reports received on the day, 22 persons including 19 from Ujjain city and 1 each from Barnagar, Khachrod and Tarana tested Corona positive. All the patients including 6 women are symptomatic and most of them were admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 226 patients, 94 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 55, 278 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 12 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 4,540.